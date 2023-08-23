City of Tacoma asking for input on new fire station

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is thinking about building a new fire station, and it wants your input.

The new station would go up in a vacant corner of the South End Recreation and Adventure campus. That’s near South Tyler Street and South 58th.

“The new station would strategically place the Tacoma Fire Department in a better location to respond more effectively to the growing South End community,” said the City of Tacoma.

The City of Tacoma also said putting a fire station close to the SERA campus would help with responding to natural disasters as SERA is already a designated crisis response site.

The city also added that the area often sees “illegal dumping and other undesirable activities” and hopes a new fire station would reduce those things.

A community survey is online through September 4.

For more information on the fire station and to take the survey, go here.





