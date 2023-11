RENTON, Wash. — The Skate Park at Liberty Park will be closed for repairs from November 27 through December 1.

The City of Renton announced the closure on their social media account.

The goal of the construction is “to perform repairs and maintenance to ensure the longevity of this dedicated space for skaters and bikers,” said a spokesperson.

Officials say that the closure is weather-dependent.

