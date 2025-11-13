City of Redmond approves suspension of Flock camera program

REDMOND, Wash. — The city of Redmond has voted to approve the suspension of its use of Flock cameras following growing public concerns about privacy and system access.

Last week, the police department temporarily shut down the city’s Flock license plate reader systems (Automated License Plate Reader) after learning that the U.S. Border Patrol improperly accessed Auburn’s Flock system last month.

Other governments and police agencies around Washington have taken similar measures.

While the council voted to suspend the program last week, during Wednesday’s meeting, it approved keeping that suspension in place until another formal action is taken.

A continuation of the discussion will occur at the Public Safety and Human Services Committee of the Whole on Nov. 18.

