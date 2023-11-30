City of Monroe repeals pet registration requirements after fewer people license pets

The City of Monroe has voted to remove the requirement for pet owners in the city to license their pets, citing dwindling revenue, according to a media release.

At a city council meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to repeal the existing requirements for households, saying there has been a significant decline in compliance over the last few years.

Councilmembers also noted widespread adoption of microchipping and social media has brought attention to lost and found pets.

The repeal takes effect on Dec. 4, 2023.

According to the media release, the city had only issued 11 cat licenses and 57 dog licenses in 2022.

Revenue from pet licensing had also dropped from $6,500 in 2019 to just under $1,900 in 2022.

Monroe now joins other cities such as Kennewick and Richland that have repealed pet licensing.

