City of Lynnwood wants your help naming its third snow plow!

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The City of Lynnwood Public Works Department is asking for suggestions to name its third snowplow.

The city said the snowplow is a ten-foot-long American Sno-Plow™ made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of the department’s 2009 International Workstar.

You can enter here!

The department will be taking entries until October 13.

“Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared with the community for a final vote!” said the department.

