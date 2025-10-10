City crews in Ellensburg tackle second water main break in as many days

City crews in Ellensburg spent back-to-back days this week repairing separate water main breaks — one near City Hall and another close to Ellensburg High School.

On Thursday, a break near City Hall forced the closure of Sprague Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues while crews made repairs.

The city urged drivers to use alternate routes during the closure.

Repairs were completed later that day, and the street was reopened.

Less than 24 hours later, on Friday, another water main break occurred in the alley between Capitol Avenue and First Avenue, between Maple Street and Ellensburg High School.

Water was shut off to nearby properties so crews could make repairs, with service expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group