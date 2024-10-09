City Council approves $50K hiring bonuses for new Seattle Police officers

SEATTLE — A plan to entice more officers to join the Seattle Police Department was given the green light on Tuesday.

The Seattle City Council approved a measure that would raise hiring bonuses for new officers who fill a position at a similar level to their current position at another police department -- also known as a “lateral hire.”

The measure will raise the hiring bonuses from $30,000 to $50,000.

Earlier this year, the council voted to maintain a $7,500 bonus for new recruits, but the department continues to struggle with recruitment and retaining staff.

Before the pandemic, the department peaked at 1,400 officers.

Currently, that number is about 930.





























