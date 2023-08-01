Local

City cleaning up after Sumner sewage covers road and shuts down intersection

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Sumner sewage (City of Sumner)

SUMNER, Wash. — The City of Sumner is cleaning up after they said a private company hit a sewer line and covered the Wood and Maple intersection in sewage.

The city tweeted about the “gross-out and traffic alert” on Tuesday at 10:21 a.m. and said Public Works is responding to help.

It also said to use Academy to detour around both the construction at Main and the sewage at Maple.

