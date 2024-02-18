Cit of Renton asking for feedback on comprehensive plan

RENTON, Wash. — The City of Renton is asking for public feedback on its new comprehensive plan.

The plan will set the goals and policies for the community’s future growth and development over the next 10 years.

“Let your voice be heard,” said a spokesperson. “Take a minute to shape Renton’s next ten years.”

You can leave your feedback on the City of Renton’s website.

