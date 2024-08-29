Local

Circle K offering 40 cents off gas ahead of Labor Day weekend

Circle K offering 40 cents off gas ahead of Labor Day weekend

As part of its anniversary celebration, convenience store chain Circle K is promoting a deal on gas ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

According to a release, Circle K customers belonging to the Inner Circle Rewards Program can get a discount of up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating stores on Thursday between 4-7 pm.

In our area, there are participating stories in Seattle, Shoreline, Kirkland, Kent, and Tacoma.  Find the full list here.

There is a limit of 35 gallons per transaction.

