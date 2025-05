Chinook and Cayuse Passes are officially open for the season—just in time for Memorial Day weekend travel.

The Washington State Department of Transportation made the announcement online Friday morning.

Each year, the passes close because of adverse road conditions and high avalanche risk.

Both passes have been closed since October 31.

Last year, they reopened on May 24.

The passes typically reopen between the end of April and end of May, depending on the weather.

©2025 Cox Media Group