China lifts ban on Boeing jet deliveries after U.S.-China continue negotiations

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

China is removing its ban on Boeing delivery planes to its airlines after the U.S. and China agreed to a temporary cut in tariffs, Bloomberg News reported.

Last month, at least three jets at Boeing’s delivery center in China were sent back to the U.S. Now, China’s domestic carriers can continue receiving deliveries of aircraft made in the U.S. China previously stopped all jet orders from all American airline manufacturers in response to tariffs issued by the Trump administration, which have reached as high as 145% on Chinese goods and products.

Boeing had planned for 50 jets to go to Chinese carriers in 2025 when the freeze happened, with 41 either in the middle of production or already built. According to Reuters, Boeing claimed that other airlines were interested in taking the planes China rejected, but the airplane manufacturer was hesitant to move them.

But, government officials from Washington D.C. and Beijing agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs of more than 100% on Monday. Now, a 90-day negotiation period has opened for international businesses between the two countries to continue.

China represents about 10% of Boeing’s commercial backlog

Neither Boeing nor China’s Civil Aviation Administration responded to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here

©2025 Cox Media Group