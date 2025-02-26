‘Childcare desert:’ Council members attempt to expand childcare services in Snohomish County

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County Councilmembers Nate Nehring and Jared Mead introduced legislation to reduce some of the regulatory barriers childcare providers face, allowing more childcare facilities throughout the county.

“Access to quality childcare is one of the most significant challenges our communities face,” Nehring, who also serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council, said. “By reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens, this ordinance makes it easier for providers to open and operate childcare facilities, which are desperately needed in Snohomish County.”

The ordinance, Ordinance 25-015, intends to streamline the permit process for daycare centers in various zoning areas.

The ordinance creates a more simplified and cohesive permit process for daycare centers in various zoning areas. By allowing childcare centers in more circumstances through flexible zoning requirements, the ordinance will help address a documented shortage of childcare services.

Snohomish County coined as a ‘childcare desert’

In a prepared statement, Mead even referred to Snohomish County as a “childcare desert.”

“As Snohomish County continues to grow at a rapid rate and families continue to move here, our childcare industry has not been able to keep up with demand,” Mead said. “If we want Snohomish County to be able to continue attracting the incredible workforce that we are known for, we need to ensure our community is one that encourages and supports working families, and a large part of that is growing our childcare capacity.”

A panel discussion with industry experts is set to take place to articulate the challenges childcare providers face in Snohomish County. The date for the public hearing, which can be attended in person or via Zoom, will be announced soon.









