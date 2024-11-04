Child killed on Halloween by suspected drunk driver identified

EVERSON, Wash. — A child killed on Halloween by a suspected drunk driver in Everson has been identified as 11-year-old Yaretzi Davila-Estrada from Sumas.

Her three siblings were also hurt in the crash. One remains in critical condition.

The Davila-Estrada has set up a fundraiser to help cover the financial burdens they’re now facing.

“Yaretzi was a cheerful, bright, 11-year-old who cared deeply for her family,” the family wrote online.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Goodwin Road and South Pass Road.

Witnesses told deputies the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

The causing driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries before he was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

