‘Chicken Scam Lady’ arrested by Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department says officers arrested a prolific retail thief, nicknamed the ‘Chicken Scam Lady’.

Police say Jasmine Willie has a history of going into businesses, making false claims of racism, and demanding large amounts of money for refunds without showing proof she ever bought anything. She was nicknamed the ‘Chicken Scam Lady’ after law enforcement said she told several victims she needed a refund for chicken that had gone bad.

On Tuesday, officers learned that Willie would be in Tacoma. They went to the location and waited for Willie and her husband to walk in. They were arrested around 5:00 p.m.

Willie was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants, three of which were from Lakewood PD. In total, she had 4 felony and 13 misdemeanor warrants.

Her husband, Omar Rashid, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant.

Both were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group