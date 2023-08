SEA-TAC — Police arrived at a Chevron gas station in Sea-Tac after getting reports of an armed robbery and possible shooting Thursday night.

A store employee got shot in the arm but was able to call the police before being taken to the hospital. Witnesses say that there were two or three suspects who had ski masks on.

Police say they don’t know yet if the same suspects are related to any other recent robberies.





