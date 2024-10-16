Chelan County’s new law punishes drivers for using parking lots to get around traffic

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A new law has been passed, making it illegal to use public or private parking lots to bypass traffic in Chelan County.

On Monday, the Chelan County Board of County Commissioners announced that a new law was passed that will fine drivers who avoid traffic control signals by driving through parking lots.

The law goes into effect immediately.

The law reads:

It shall be unlawful for any person operating a motor vehicle upon any county road or city street in Chelan County to leave the traveled portion of the county road or city street and momentarily enter a parking lot, vacant land or other private or public property to avoid the intersection or any traffic control device.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers that violating the law will cost them $139.

The law will apply to cars driving on county and city roads.

