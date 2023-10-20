Chelan County student arrested after threat to shoot up high school

A student at Cashmere High School was arrested Wednesday after he made threats about shooting up the school, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the evening of Oct. 18, a student reported to the Principal that a 17-year-old male student told her he was going to shoot up the school, starting with her.

Detectives with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat, determining the 17-year-old gave specific details to how he would do it.

After a search warrant was served, the 17-year-old’s home was searched in Cashmere.

He was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of harassment with threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there are no other additional threats to the public or students.

©2023 Cox Media Group