Chelan County deputies track down suspected DUI driver who struck their car while trying to flee

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man is in jail after deputies conducted a welfare check, which led to the DUI suspect striking their car while fleeing in Malaga.

Around 6:09 a.m. on Wednesday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office answered calls for a welfare check at the Malaga market on 3821 Malaga Alcoa Highway.

Deputies were reportedly informed that a man had been parked in the parking lot since 3 a.m. and had not moved. They were also told that he had done it in the past and was seen with drug paraphernalia.

When deputies arrived, they found the 24-year-old man from Malaga under the influence.

After deputies identified the man and saw that he had a felony arrest warrant, the suspect started his Chevy Suburban and began to drive.

One deputy tried to open the driver-side door while another tried to block him in with his patrol car, but the suspect drove off, striking the police car and running another driver off the road.

Deputies said their patrol car was damaged as the driver sped off into oncoming traffic. They chose not to pursue the suspect since they already knew his identity, and the time of day coupled with his driving behavior posed a potential risk to the public.

Around 9:22 a.m., a citizen called in a traffic issue that involved the suspect.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, who ran off on foot but was quickly captured.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for suspicion of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving under the influence, second-degree malicious mischief, and resisting arrest.

