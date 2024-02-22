Charges filed in Feb. fatal shooting of Auburn woman

Charges have been filed in the Valentine’s Day fatal shooting of a woman in Auburn.

According to the Auburn Police Department, at about 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to suspicious circumstances in the 3700 block of West Valley Highway North.

When they arrived, officers found a woman in the bushes with a bullet casing next to her.

The 34-year-old woman had died from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

During their investigation, detectives identified her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Jackson, 32, as a primary suspect.

Detectives interviewed Jackson, who admitted to shooting the woman multiple times.

Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail.

He was charged with domestic violence murder in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group