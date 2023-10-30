Charges dropped against Washington state senator for gun in luggage at Hong Kong airport

The charges against Washington State Sen. Jeff Wilson stemming from a gun in his luggage in Hong Kong have been dropped.

A pistol belonging to Wilson was initially found in Sen. Wilson’s carry-on luggage. Wilson was traveling with his wife to Southeast Asia, and said he noticed his gun when he was mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong after he reached in his briefcase to get a pack of gum.

Wilson claimed he didn’t know the gun was in his carry-on when he went through security at Portland International Airport. After landing in Hong Kong, he reportedly told officials himself.

As part of the dropped charges, Wilson must avoid additional firearm-related offenses for the next two years, and pay a $255 fine if he violates that agreement in the future.

“The Chinese authorities conducted themselves in a professional manner, and I commend them for their diligence,” Wilson said in a news release posted to his website. “The mistake, after all, was fully mine. I am relieved we were able to resolve this matter efficiently, and I want to apologize for the concern I created.

With this issue resolved, Wilson can now head back home to Washington.

