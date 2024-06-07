Chaotic moments caught on board Amtrak Cascades train in Cowlitz County

Chaotic moments aboard the Amtrak Cascades train between Seattle and Portland Wednesday when the train crew had to break into one of the cars to restrain a passenger who latched a car door, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and sprayed it erratically.

Videos sent to KIRO 7 captured the scene.

This happened Thursday along the rails in Castle Rock in Cowlitz County, near the Oregon border.

Passengers on board the train called 911, which stopped so police could come on board.

Castle Rock police hopped on and subdued the passenger, grabbed his luggage, and took him into custody.

The video showed the man screaming and resisting when he was cuffed and taken away.

KIRO 7 reached out to Amtrak for a comment.

After the incident, the train moved on, and no one was hurt.

