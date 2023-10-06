Chance of 80-degree temps across Seattle area as summer weather stops in for short visit

Fall may have already arrived, but summer weather is stopping in for a brief visit headed into the weekend.

Across the Puget Sound region, temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday, with a chance of getting into the 80s on Saturday. If we do get over 80 degrees on Saturday in the Seattle area, that would break the city’s record high for that date of 77 degrees, set in 2022.

Starting Sunday, fall conditions will return in full force, especially along the coast and in the Cascade foothills. That will lead into wet and windy weather on Monday, which will likely stick around through at least Wednesday.

That means if you have to-do list of outdoor fall activities, you’ll want to go apple picking, head to the pumpkin patch, or put up your decorations on Saturday while the weather is still cooperating.

