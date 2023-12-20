Century-old bridge in Southwest Washington to get $600 million upgrade

A century-old bridge connecting Portland and Southwest Washington is getting a $600 million upgrade.

The bridge crosses the Columbia River on I-5.

Officials say it could collapse in an earthquake. The federal funds will help make sure the replacement is up to snuff.

But this money is only expected to cover 12% of the total cost which could reach $7.5 billion.

In a joint statement with Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Senator Patty Murray said in part:

I am ecstatic that the I-5 bridge replacement project will be receiving $600 million in federal funding.

We still have work to do to see this project through.





