Centralia Police say man hurt after pointing gun at train crew, shooting at officers

CENTRALIA, Wash. — A person was shot by a Centralia Police detective after allegedly firing at officers near Chehalis on Wednesday.

Just before 10 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report from BNSF Railway dispatch about an individual pointing a firearm at a train crew, the Centralia Police Department (CPD) said in a news release.

Officers from both the Centralia and Chehalis Police Departments responded, and once they arrived at the railroad tracks, the suspect fired multiple shots at them, the release said.

Police say the suspect was found on the tracks north of the old Chehalis Mattress King store.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions as a safety precaution.

CPD says the suspect ignored commands and continued to approach officers. An officer used a less-lethal foam round, but it was unsuccessful.

A Centralia detective then shot his gun, striking the person, who was arrested and given first aid by officers and EMTs.

The detective involved has been placed on leave, following standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

