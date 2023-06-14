Centralia police pairs with joint team to seize nearly 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills

With the help of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), the Centralia Police Department seized around 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills on Saturday.

Around 9 p.m., an officer from the Centralia PD working with the JNET pulled over a car on I-5 because they were swerving in and out of lanes.

Officers said the driver seemed suspicious so they asked a K9 officer to check it out. The K9 patrol dog alerted officers that there were drugs inside, and officers seized the car. Officers said after they confirmed the driver’s identity, he was released pending potential charges.

On Monday, detectives from the JNET helped get a search warrant for the car. JNET detectives from the Centralia PD, Chehalis PD, and the Department of Corrections searched the car and found around 200,000 suspected fentanyl pills hidden in the car.

The Centralia PD said no further information is being released right now.





