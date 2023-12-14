Centralia police arrest man for allegedly trying to rob, chase 19-year-old barista

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly tried to rob and then chase a 19-year-old barista in Centralia.

Police said a man wearing a hooded jacket and red mask tried to rob a coffee stand in Centralia on Monday.

Suspect with mask

The man allegedly aimed a gun at the barista working in the 400 block of South Tower and demanded money along with her phone.

The 19-year-old woman then ran out the back door of the stand while yelling for help. The robber chased the woman for a moment before escaping.

When Centralia officers arrived at the scene they deployed a “tactical K9″ but did not find the suspect.

Centralia officers and detectives continued to investigate until social media identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man from Chehalis.

He was then arrested for robbery 1st degree and booked into the Lewis County Jail.

Officials said that the investigation is ongoing and that no more information will be released at this time.

