Celebrate the first day of spring with free flowers at Pike Place Market’s Daffodil Day

SEATTLE — Celebrate the first day of spring with a bundle of free daffodils from the iconic Pike Place Market on its 27th annual Daffodil Day.

Visitors can get their free flowers under the Market’s clock and sign from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

To add to the festivities, busking group Golden Earrings Jazz Band will perform. After you pick out your flowers, you can get a free commemorative photo and learn about the PIKE BOX program.

Not only does Daffodil Day celebrate spring, but it also serves as a tribute to Washington’s farmers.

“All flowers sold at Pike Place Market are grown within 100 miles of Seattle and sourced from multi-generational family-run farms that have been selling at the Market for over 30 years,” the Market said on its website.

The year’s flowers were provided by:

Blong’s Garden

Lor Garden

Nguyen’s Family Farm

Shong Chao’s Farm

For more information, visit PikePlaceMarket.org/DaffodilDay.

