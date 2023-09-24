CDC recommends first RSV vaccine safe for pregnancy

The Center for Disease Control has recommended the first RSV vaccine that they say is safe for people to take during pregnancy.

The vaccine will prevent newborns from getting RSV which is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the United States, according to the CDC.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the vaccine on Friday.

The CDC recommends seasonal doses of the RSV vaccine for pregnant people from weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy.

The new vaccine from Pfizer has been shown to reduce the risk of RSV hospitalization by 57% for babies in the first six months.

“This is another new tool we can use this fall and winter to help protect lives,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. “I encourage parents to talk to their doctors about how to protect their little ones against serious RSV illness, using either a vaccine given during pregnancy, or an RSV immunization given to your baby after birth.”

This is the first fall and winter season where COVID-19, RSV, and flu vaccines are all available for the three major respiratory illnesses.

If you are interested in getting any of those vaccines, talk to your healthcare provider.









