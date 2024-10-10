CDC confirms third human case of H5 bird flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed a third human case of H5 bird flu in California, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Like the two previously reported cases, the individual was a dairy worker who had occupational exposure to infected dairy cows.

All three cases have occurred among workers at separate farms, suggesting that the virus spread from animals to humans.

Each affected individual reported mild symptoms, such as conjunctivitis, and none required hospitalization.

The CDC noted that the appearance of H5 bird flu in individuals with direct exposure to infected animals is not unexpected and does not change its assessment that the risk to the general public remains low.

In total, 18 human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported in the U.S. since 2022, with 17 of those cases occurring this year.

The CDC is awaiting confirmatory testing for two additional specimens from California, which are also suspected to be positive for the virus.

Genetic sequencing of the first two cases identified the strain as clade 2.3.4.4b A(H5N1), closely related to viruses found in dairy cattle.

The CDC emphasized the importance of recommended safety measures for those working in close contact with infected animals, as prolonged exposure increases the risk of infection.

©2024 Cox Media Group