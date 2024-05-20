Caught on Video: Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders leads suspect pursuit

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday night Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders began a pursuit with a suspected DUI driver with warrants for DUI and assault. The sheriff’s office has released video of the pursuit and arrest.

The suspect had initially fled from Olympia police, getting onto I-5 where he was spotted by Sheriff Sanders.

Sanders says when he got behind the suspect vehicle, the driver had no lights and appeared to be impaired. When Sanders attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit lasted an hour, going through Lakewood and Tacoma.

Sanders said he attempted to get in position for a PIT maneuver multiple times, but was unable to do

the maneuver at various times due to safety concerns and evasive maneuvers made by the suspect.

Eventually Washington State Patrol was able to put their airplane in the air to track the suspect and deputies on the ground were able to back off.

After that the suspect crashed his vehicle into a curb and ran away.

Thurston Suspect Pusuit

The suspect was tracked into a wooded area by K-9 Bowie. He was found hiding in a pond.

In addition to his DUI and assault warrant, the suspect was booked on new charges of DUI, attempting to elude, hit and run, reckless endangerment, possession of fentanyl, driving while license suspended and no ignition interlock.

Thurston Suspect Pusuit 2

©2024 Cox Media Group