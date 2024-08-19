Caught on Video: Juvenile armed carjacking suspects arrested

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of the pursuit and arrest of three juveniles earlier this month in Everett.

On Aug. 6 deputies were waived down for a robbery in the 15500 block of 18th Ave West in Everett. Deputies quickly found the vehicle involved. The same vehicle was also connected to a previous armed carjacking.

The suspects took off in the vehicle. Deputies pursued and were able to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver on 128th Street. All three suspects ran from the car, but deputies were able to catch up and arrest all three.

The suspects were booked at the Denney Juvenile Justice Center on offenses related to the armed carjacking, the robbery as well as fleeing from deputies and resisting arrest.

