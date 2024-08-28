Caught on video: A car prowler confrontation in North Seattle ends in gunfire

SEATTLE — Multiple shots are fired after a Lake City man chases a suspected car prowler from his driveway.

The encounter was caught on the resident’s Ring camera around 1 a.m. on August 19th just west of Lake City Way NE.

Gina Neal told KIRO 7 said suspect in a red car parked in front of her home and tried to break into the cars in her driveway.

“He was just checking to see if they were locked so he was checking all the doors,” Neal explained.

She says her son-in-law was sitting in his own car when the suspect pulled up.

“Then when he came to the back two cars, my son-in-law got out of his car and the guy took off running,” she said.

Her Ring video shows her son-in-law chasing down the stranger out of the driveway. He then leaps onto the suspect’s car trying to stop him from getting away.

“[My son-in-law] saw him looking for a gun and ran around to the back of the house and went in the back door,” Neal explained.

The suspect fired four shots towards the home. Fortunately, none of them struck her son-in-law.

“I was horrified. I was just glad he wasn’t shot, that he got away before the guy got his gun out,” Neal said.

Instead, the four bullets pierced three of the family’s cars.

“My daughter actually heard a lot of commotion, and it scared her,” Neal said. “She ran to our room, and you know was like mommy and mommy something’s going on,” said Myeisha Berry, Neal’s daughter.

Berry says she was grateful the shots missed her husband. She described him as protective of their family and did what he could to keep them safe.

“When is a good time to intervene and try to protect your family just because you know you’re so used to trying your best to protect your area but at the same time stay safe,” Berry said.

The family called Seattle Police who are still searching for the suspect seen in the red vehicle.

