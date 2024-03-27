Caught on Camera: Seattle DUI driver arrested after low-speed pursuit with flat tires

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a suspected DUI driver and his passenger after a low-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle with flat tires.

Police were called to the Broadview Neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. March 16 where a man and a woman were passed out in a running vehicle near Second Avenue Northwest and Northwest 115th Street.

Officers placed Terminator devices under the tires of the vehicle. The driver then woke up and drove off. The Terminator devices flattened multiple tires, but the driver kept going.

The driver hit a dead end at 4th Avenue Northwest and ran but police arrested him a short distance away. The 43-year-old man was arrested for attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence.

There was evidence of drug use in the vehicle.

His female passenger had an outstanding felony warrant for taking a motor vehicle without permission and was also arrested.

