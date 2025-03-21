Local

Caught on camera: Police chase ends in Thurston County DUI arrest

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Caught on camera: police chase ends in DUI arrest Photo: Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

OFFUT LAKE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) posted a video on X of a pursuit on March 2 near Offut Lake, which is south of Olympia.

At around 6:30 p.m., troopers tried to stop the driver for a license plate violation but after not stopping, WSP started a pursuit.

Dashcam shows the chase ending with the Dodge minivan going off the left side of the road and into some trees with the driver trying to run.

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested the driver and booked them for DUI and felony eluding, the WSP posted.


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read