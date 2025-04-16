CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car slams into Vancouver businesses

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A security camera recorded the moments a speeding driver crashed into a Vancouver bar on Tuesday morning.

In the video, the car slams into a beam, taking out the railing and decorations at Irrelevant Beer and Relevant Coffee.

The owner shared the video with KIRO 7, and the Vancouver Police Department shared pictures of the aftermath.

According to Vancouver PD, officers found the driver lying in the road, about 15 feet from his truck. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Vancouver police say impairment is not believed to be a factor, but speed is.

The business owner confirmed that the coffee shop was closed for repairs, but the bar opened as usual tonight.

At around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a serious-injury collision near the intersection of Main St. and McLoughlin... Posted by Vancouver Police Department on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

