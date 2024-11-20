Caught in the act: Suspect setting homes on fire caught pouring gasoline

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, Grays Harbor police notified Thurston County Sheriff’s Office about a man at a gas station making comments about setting his mother’s home on fire.

During their investigation, deputies found a protection order and got a call from a neighbor telling deputies that the man was talking about burning houses down.

Deputies said that the man rammed the community gate to get in.

When deputies arrived, two homes were already on fire and found the man pouring gasoline on a third home.

Deputies arrested the man and placed him in a restraint because he resisted.

The man was taken to Thurston County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of arson, malicious mischief, and violating a protective order.

Fire crews put out the fires.





