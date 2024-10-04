Caught in the act: man arrested for breaking into a Issaquah storage facility

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah Police say they caught a man in the act of breaking into a storage facility in North Issaquah Friday morning.

It happened when they responded to an alarm going off.

Detectives say they have linked the man to additional burglaries in South Snohomish County.

He’s been booked into the King County Jail.

This morning IPD Officers responded to an alarm and arrested a man in the act of burglarizing a storage facility in North Issaquah. Detectives also linked him to additional burglaries in South Snohomish County. He's been booked into King County Jail for 2nd Degree Burglary. pic.twitter.com/JAzB7iBoW6 — IssaquahPolice (@IssaquahPolice) October 4, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group