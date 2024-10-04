Local

Caught in the act: man arrested for breaking into a Issaquah storage facility

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah Police say they caught a man in the act of breaking into a storage facility in North Issaquah Friday morning.

It happened when they responded to an alarm going off.

Detectives say they have linked the man to additional burglaries in South Snohomish County.

He’s been booked into the King County Jail.

