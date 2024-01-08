Local

Cascades expecting heavy snowfall starting Monday

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Stevens Pass Ski Resort (KIRO 7 News)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snowfall in the Cascade passes starting Monday.

Officials say the snow will likely continue until Wednesday with blizzard conditions expected on Tuesday.

“Travel over the next several days will be very challenging,” said a WSDOT spokesperson. “Monday night into Tuesday could see snow rates of 1-2 inches AN HOUR.”

If you do plan to drive, expect heavy wind and poor visibility.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read