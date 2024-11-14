Carnation sidewalk floods businesses, who’s to blame?

CARNATION, Wash. — A property owner in Carnation says a poorly built sidewalk has led to flooding at his building every time it rains.

“Water everywhere, right next to the building,” said property owner Vladimir Gurevich.

Vladimir and his wife Luda have owned the building on Tolt Avenue for 20 years with no issues, until the new sidewalk was installed.

He claims the sidewalk is sloped in a way that pushes water toward his business, instead of into the street.

“It comes actually straight through the front door and then it pools all down,” said Bethany Lafferty, Vladimir’s tenant, who owns Heart and Soul Wellness.

Lafferty told KIRO 7 that while they’ve worked to seal the door within the shop, it has only helped so much.

“Being a small business owner is not easy,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, and the last thing you want is water pooling inside your business.”

Vladimir and Luda contacted the city in 2023, and have pressed for answers numerous times. They say they’ve gotten the runaround.

“This is your sidewalk. You built it the wrong way,” he said. “They’re refusing even to communicate with us.”

In a statement to KIRO 7, a city spokesperson wrote, “The City processed the claim in accordance with all policies and procedures, and the insurance company determined that the City does not bear responsibility for any damage if damage occurred.”

The representative provided a copy of a letter from the city’s insurance company to the contractor’s insurance company.

“Our member, the City of Carnation did not work on this project,” wrote the city’s insurance claim coordinator. “As such, we are tendering this tort claim to Travelers (Insurance) to address.”

The letter appears to have been sent in November 2023. Vladimir and Luda say they’ve received no information from the construction company, or its insurance provider, to imply that repairs would be made anytime soon.

Vladimir and Luda believe the city should step in and help.

“They’re supposed to work for people and resolve the problems when we have them,” Luda said. “They’re completely not even resolving. They’re just ignoring us. And it’s not fair.”

KIRO 7 has contacted the construction company that built the sidewalk and is awaiting a response.

