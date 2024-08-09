Carnation residents worry about traffic issues a big music festival may bring to their little city

CARNATION, Wash. — Traffic is at top of mind for some residents of Carnation, as thousands of people are expected to arrive for the THING Festival this weekend.

The three-day festival will take place at Remlinger Farms from August 9 – 11. The venue can fit a max capacity of 6,000 people.

“I’m excited to check it out and check out the music and the people who come support,” said local vendor Nicole Spiegel.

Spiegel owns ‘Torn in Seattle’ and looks forward to working the festival for her first time starting on Friday.

“Just like keeps me excited to keep growing and going as an artist,” she said.

The THING Festival took place in Port Townsend the last three years.

Livi Aley, owner of ‘LiviJoyHoops,’ had worked the festival during that time.

“It gives us exposure in the communities here and you know it started out in Port Townsend, so we got to kind of like put ourselves out there in the community there. And now, having to move here I’m actually really excited to like just kind of bring in some fresh energy,” she said.

Aley says she’s excited to be a part of it again.

“I hope it’s a good thing for the city. I’ve heard mixed things but I’m kind of on the optimistic side and so I’m hoping that it’s like it kind of gives people awareness too and just having an open mind,” Aley explained.

The festival draws in thousands of people each year, which worries some residents in Carnation. The small city is home to just more than 2,000 people.

“Our little town is pretty much a bottleneck here,” said longtime resident Brian.

He feels big concerts put a strain on a small town.

“We want the revenue to come in here, but we’re really struggling with the balance between the concerts. Like, they’re having all the development they were saying and trying to remain sustainable,” he added.

Remlinger Farms is located off Highway 203, which is the city’s main road.

There is parking and a shuttle bus to and from Downtown Seattle for the THING festival, but there’s no camping or nearby hotels.

The festival suggests hotels and campsites in Redmond, Kirkland, Duvall, Fall City, Bellevue, Issaquah & Seattle.

Brian believes the limited options in town will create a major back up.

“We really struggle with that traffic because it goes into all hours of the night and we can hear the concerts late at night,” he explained.

Brian says he’s all for the music but isn’t on board with some of the changes that come with it.

“We’re just chipping away at that little peace and quiet. When we first moved here, there was not a light. There was a lot more open space in the downtown core. It just felt right at that time and now it’s changing.”

