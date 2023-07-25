Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the 10th inning gives Twins a 4-3 win over Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday night.

Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez, and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt. Correa then sent a soft liner to right, where Hernández tried, but failed, to make a sliding catch for the third out.

“I’ve hit for too many double plays already, so the last thing I wanted is to put the ball on the ground and it worked out fine,” Correa said.

Jorge Lopez (4-2) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for Minnesota, which continued its second-half surge.

The Twins are 9-2 since the All-Star break, including three wins in five meetings with Seattle, and have gone from a half-game behind Cleveland in the AL Central to four games ahead of the Guardians. Minnesota rallied Sunday with three runs in the bottom of the ninth and won in 12 innings to sweep the Chicago White Sox.

“The vibes are great,” Correa said. “We’ve faced some good pitchers. … To be able to come back against them says a lot about this lineup and the big strides that we’re making in the second half. I think we’ve been playing really good baseball ever since the break and let’s hope we keep doing that.”

Paul Sewald (3-1) pitched the 10th for the Mariners.

Max Kepler had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game for the Twins after Kolten Wong hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs in the top of the inning for Seattle.

“Heck of an effort to come back late like that in the game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Tough way to start the road trip, but the fight in our guys. Obviously, a huge hit by Kolten, which has not been an easy year for him. To step up in that spot and come through like that was awesome to see, but disappointing to lose the ballgame.”

Tom Murphy added his sixth homer in his last 14 games for Seattle.

Trevor Larnach hit an RBI triple for Minnesota after he was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day after Byron Buxton went on the paternity list. He tied the game in the fifth, scoring Kepler after his leadoff single was the first hit for Minnesota off Mariners starter Luis Castillo.

Christian Vázquez followed with an RBI single to put the Twins ahead.

“We believe, you know,” Kepler said. “It doesn’t matter if we don’t score in nine innings, there’s always a chance to win the ballgame. You know, in baseball, things can turn real quick, at any time. Everyone is just believing, doing their job, putting good swings on it and making good pitches.”

©2023 Cox Media Group