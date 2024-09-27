Car smashes into martial arts studio in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A car smashed into the front of a martial arts studio Friday morning in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department says it happened just after 13:30 a.m.

Officers say a white SUV crashed into the front of Framework BJJ Seattle on Elliot Avenue West, which teaches Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Police and firefighters say they found blood inside of the vehicle and the airbags deployed, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Another driver stayed on the scene until police arrived. He told them that he witnessed the vehicle sideswipe his car and crash into the building at a high rate of speed.

Officers say they collected surveillance video from the area and will be reviewing it for clues as to who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

No arrests have been made.

