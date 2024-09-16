Car loses control, crashes into wall after a police chase in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Kennewick police tried to pull over a stolen car near the 100 block of North Ely Street but the suspect drove away.

Kennewick Police Department officers then began to chase the car which was driving erratically.

With little car and foot traffic at this time of the day, police followed the driver to the area of North Volland Street and West Canal Drive.

The car appeared to experience mechanical issues or driver error at the intersection before losing control and crashing into a retaining wall, police said.

Four people got out of the car and tried to run away but were quickly apprehended by police.

The driver was arrested and taken to Benton County Jail for suspicion of felony possession of a stolen car, felony attempt to elude, misdemeanor hit and run, a misdemeanor warrant and driving with a suspended license.

One of the passengers was arrested and charged with obstructing a public servant, police said.

The two other people were checked out by Kennewick Fire paramedics and released.

