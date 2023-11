SEATTLE — A car on fire shut down I-90 westbound just west of Mercer Island by the Mount Baker Tunnel in Seattle on Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted about the fire at 2:35 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m. all lanes reopened.

