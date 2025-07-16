Car crashes into work zone along I-5 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A car crashed within a Washington State Department of Transportation work zone along I-5 in Tukwila early Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the one-car collision on southbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila.

Trooper Johnson reported that the driver struck an attenuator in the work zone, but luckily, no injuries were reported.

Trooper Johnson also confirmed that the driver was not suspected to be impaired, but reminded travelers to slow down and pay attention on the road.

©2025 Cox Media Group