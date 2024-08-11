Car crashes into Seattle lumber building, injuring two

Two people were injured after crashing their car into the side of a Seattle lumber building on Saturday night.

The Seattle Fire Department first responded to reports of a collision around 6:30 p.m. at the Green Lake location of Dunn Lumber. When they arrived, crews found the car lodged into the side of the building, with one person trapped inside.

9300 block of Aurora Ave. N.: Firefighters on scene report one person is trapped in the vehicle. They are working to safely extricate them and are searching the building for any additional people trapped inside. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 11, 2024

Within minutes, they were able to safely extricate the trapped person. Crews then searched inside the building and around the car to confirm no one else was trapped.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the two people in the car, a 58-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, were the only ones injured. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

One of the support columns was compromised from the collision, so SFD crews had to stabilize it after removing the car from the building. Crews also had to request the Seattle Department of Transportation to the scene to help clean up, because several large containers of liquids used for treating wood were damaged in the collision and leaked out onto the roadway.

Seattle police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Seattle Police are investigating a single vehicle collision into a building near North 93rd Street and Aurora Avenue North. Northbound lanes on Aurora are closed. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) August 11, 2024





