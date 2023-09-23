Local

Car crash leaves 3 people in critical condition, shuts down road in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A car crash in Auburn on Saturday left three in critical condition. (Valley Regional Fire)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — A two-car crash in Auburn left three people in critical condition early Saturday morning, according to Valley Regional Fire.

The crash destroyed two cars and shut down northbound Auburn Way South at M Street Southeast.

Three people were taken to Harborview, two by airlift.

Valley Regional Fire’s last update was at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, saying the road is still closed pending police investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read