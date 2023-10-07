Local

Car crash into tree leaves person with life-threatening injuries in North Bend

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Units responded to a car crash into a tree in North Bend. (Eastside Fire and Rescue)

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A car crash into a tree in North Bend left one person with life-threatening injuries and sent another to the hospital.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Cedar Falls Road Southeast.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, Fall City, and Bellevue units responded.


