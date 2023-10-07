Car crash into tree leaves person with life-threatening injuries in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A car crash into a tree in North Bend left one person with life-threatening injuries and sent another to the hospital.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Cedar Falls Road Southeast.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, Fall City, and Bellevue units responded.

EF&R, Snoqualmie, Fall City and Bellevue units responded to a vehicle into a tree around 1:30 this morning on Cedar Falls Rd SE in North Bend. Two patients were transported to area hospitals, one of them with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/viWzGKIHGL — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) October 7, 2023





