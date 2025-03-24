Car catches on fire after driver crashes into SR 507 barrier

SPANAWAY, Wash. — South Pierce Fire & Rescue says a driver crashed into a barrier on State Route 507 and caught on fire.

It happened around 10 p.m. near 8th Avenue South near Spanaway.

Crews say no one was inside the car when they arrived.

Firefighters say they worked quickly to ensure the fire didn’t spread to nearby brush.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to search the surrounding brush, ensuring no one was injured.

Washington State Patrol and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrived to help with traffic control.

No word about what caused the crash.

